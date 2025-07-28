Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 7,031 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

