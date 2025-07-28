10,200 Shares in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hershey by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $5,618,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $17,189,088. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $187.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.19. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

