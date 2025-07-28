Solidarity Wealth LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,236.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,074.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.