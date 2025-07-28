Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,611,013,000 after buying an additional 6,725,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,427,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,533,419,000 after buying an additional 3,841,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,842,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,048,000 after buying an additional 4,486,654 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,277,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,387,000 after buying an additional 1,088,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,120,615,000 after buying an additional 3,047,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,332. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $203.27 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.15, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day moving average of $186.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

