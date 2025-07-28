Avalon Capital Management Invests $5.46 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.6% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

