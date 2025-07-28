Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after buying an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,530,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,963,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,575,000 after acquiring an additional 181,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,211 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $241.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

