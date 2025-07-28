SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,862,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $98.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $98.76. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

