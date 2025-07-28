Avalon Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $316.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.53. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

