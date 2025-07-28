AGP Franklin LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $370.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.57. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.