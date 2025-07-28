Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 9,769 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 154,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $97.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

