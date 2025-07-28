First National Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

