First National Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,700 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after buying an additional 1,328,292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $6,258,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE WH opened at $92.13 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

