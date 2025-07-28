KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,234 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JEPQ stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.