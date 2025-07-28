Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 34,943 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3,012.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,610 shares of company stock worth $3,858,340 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5%

ISRG opened at $495.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

