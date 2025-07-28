Stonekeep Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stonekeep Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

