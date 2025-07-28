Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.70 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

