Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

