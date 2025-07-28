TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

