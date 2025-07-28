Alteri Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.