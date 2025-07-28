Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,962,000 after purchasing an additional 450,858 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,250,000 after purchasing an additional 371,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,599,000 after purchasing an additional 343,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NOC stock opened at $569.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $576.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.