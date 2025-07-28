TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 25.9% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $3,683,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA opened at $422.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.44 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.02.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

In other news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.86.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

