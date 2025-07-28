TCW Group Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 4.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Popular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Popular by 6.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. The trade was a 12.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $115.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $118.54.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

