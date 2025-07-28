T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $283,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

