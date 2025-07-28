Alteri Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 13,062 Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

NBH opened at $9.77 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

