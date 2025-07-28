New Republic Capital LLC Sells 16,301 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

New Republic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.91 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

