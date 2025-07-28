MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $200.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

