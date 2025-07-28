Wincap Financial LLC Invests $3.06 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wincap Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $640.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $644.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $610.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $640.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

