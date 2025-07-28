Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $585.58 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $586.04. The firm has a market cap of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $558.95 and a 200 day moving average of $537.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.