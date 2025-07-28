Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $379,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,868,000 after buying an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after buying an additional 708,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,421,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,641,000 after buying an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,027,000 after buying an additional 465,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE MAA opened at $151.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.60 and a 12 month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

