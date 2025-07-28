Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after purchasing an additional 866,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $356.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $658.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.51 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

