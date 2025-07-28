Sen. John Boozman Buys Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on July 09th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on June 11th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 5/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 5/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) on 5/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 5/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) on 5/20/2025.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5%

AVGO opened at $290.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $292.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average is $222.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.