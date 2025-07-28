Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,083,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,548,000 after purchasing an additional 99,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IBM opened at $259.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

