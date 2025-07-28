Video Game Stocks To Research – July 26th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, publishing, distribution or hardware manufacturing for video games. Investors buy and sell these stocks based on factors such as game release schedules, console sales figures, digital distribution trends and broader entertainment industry dynamics. Performance in this sector often hinges on consumer reception of major titles, subscription growth and technological innovations like cloud gaming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,845,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $777.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.75. 1,895,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $245.07.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,651. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.67. The stock had a trading volume of 753,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,220. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.13.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.05. 608,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.00. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $102.46 and a twelve month high of $182.60.

