LPL Financial LLC Acquires 21,473,500 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 405.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,769,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,473,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.57% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $364,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

