LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $218,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $40.60.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

