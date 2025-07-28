Alteri Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Alteri Wealth LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 240,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,563 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $195.95 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

