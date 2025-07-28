TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,043 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,018 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,126,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 41.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,129,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,422,000 after purchasing an additional 918,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE DLR opened at $177.86 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average is $163.79.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

