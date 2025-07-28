LPL Financial LLC Buys 160,060 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,060 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $235,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

