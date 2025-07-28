iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.84% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $396,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $241.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

