TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 129.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,731 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,522 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research raised eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

