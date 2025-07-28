Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 405.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $114.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.67.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.33%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

