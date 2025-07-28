Alteri Wealth LLC Sells 842 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alteri Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.