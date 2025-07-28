Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

