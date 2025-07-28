Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $622,000 Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $40,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 186,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

