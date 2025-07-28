Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 1,196 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

