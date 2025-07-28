Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Cut by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6%

Analog Devices stock opened at $227.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

