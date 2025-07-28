MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

