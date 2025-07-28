Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $274,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after buying an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,377,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,704,000 after buying an additional 243,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.11 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.43 and a one year high of $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.20.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.56.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

