Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $39.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

