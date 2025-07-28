Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ROP opened at $563.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.